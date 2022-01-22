Grow The Scene: 5th Annual Winter Wreck
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
REREDEMPTION -- https://www.instagram.com/reredemption/
TEST THE WATERS -- https://www.linktr.ee/testthewatersca/
LOCAL BYLAWS -- https://www.instagram.com/localbylaws/
HELL BOUND POUND -- https://www.distrokid.com/hyperfollow/hellboundpound/nassty-boyz-2/
MOON WAVE -- https://www.instagram.com/moonwaveband/
STANTON -- https://www.instagram.com/stantonnnnn/
XI HULK -- https://www.linktr.ee/xi_hulk/
All locals showcase featuring some of the best up-and-coming Bay Area artists.
rock.
doors @ 6pm;
show @ 6:30pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
http://www.growthescene.com/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-21d.html
Info
credits