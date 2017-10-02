Grow The Scene: Rocktober Fest

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Performing Live:

ON THE FRONTLINES -- https://www.facebook.com/onthefrontlines

VIOLENT OBSESSION -- https://www.facebook.com/violentobsession

LYCHDOM -- https://www.facebook.com/lychdom

THE KILLER WITHIN -- https://www.facebook.com/thekillerwithin

KAH-PREH -- https://www.facebook.com/kahpreh

TRIGGERED HEART -- https://www.facebook.com/triggeredheart89

FELLOW VESSEL -- https://www.facebook.com/fellowvessel

WOOLSEY -- https://www.facebook.com/woolseytheband

rock.

doors @ 5pm;

show @ 5:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$12 day of show.

http://www.growthescene.com/

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/515613982163705/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-01d.html

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
