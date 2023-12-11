Guts: The Olivia Rodrigo Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
GUTS: THE OLIVIA RODRIGO DANCE PARTY
Main Room:
DJ Cip
2nite
Kick off the Guts era with a massive dance party tribute to Guts, Sour, and Olivia Rodrigo! Dance and sing-along to \"Bad Idea Right\"? \"Get Him Back\"? \"Good 4 U\" \"Vampire\" \"Drivers License\" \"Happier\" \"Traitor\" \"Deja Vu\" \"Making the Bed\" and more! Plus hear massive doses of High School Musical and all her pop friend peers like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, One Direction, Kim Petras, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Harry Styles and more.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-11.html
Watch and listen:
Guts: The Olivia Rodrigo Dance Party: https://youtu.be/Xkc1RbRr3AY
pop. rock.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
Info
credits