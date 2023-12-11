Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

GUTS: THE OLIVIA RODRIGO DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

DJ Cip

2nite

Kick off the Guts era with a massive dance party tribute to Guts, Sour, and Olivia Rodrigo! Dance and sing-along to \"Bad Idea Right\"? \"Get Him Back\"? \"Good 4 U\" \"Vampire\" \"Drivers License\" \"Happier\" \"Traitor\" \"Deja Vu\" \"Making the Bed\" and more! Plus hear massive doses of High School Musical and all her pop friend peers like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, One Direction, Kim Petras, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Harry Styles and more.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-11.html

Watch and listen:

Guts: The Olivia Rodrigo Dance Party: https://youtu.be/Xkc1RbRr3AY

pop. rock.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.