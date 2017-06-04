Gypsy Music & Art Market

<p>Join your friends and neighbours for an afternoon of eastern flavour and gypsy soul</p>

<ul>

<li>presented by Lake Country Performing Arts along with Lake Country Arts & Culture </li>

</ul>

<p>A local artist market of wondrous wares featuring: </p>

<ul>

<li>live gypsy music by Full Hosue Presents and the Czardashians</li>

<li>trolling violinist “Cvetozar” and Vocals by “Mystic Madam Louise”</li>

<li>Belly Dancing by “Daring Domini”, Hibiscus Tribal Bellydance and student troupe Bellies & Brass</li>

<li>Exotic appetizers, tasty teas and coffee, table seating</li>

<li>fortune tellers, tents, and gypsy lore </li>

</ul>

<p>Tickets available at Lake Country Gift Gallery or at the door.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14916' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Gypsy-Poster-2017-791x1024.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Gypsy-Poster-2017-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Gypsy-Poster-2017-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Gypsy-Poster-2017-768x994.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Gypsy-Poster-2017.jpg 1275w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>