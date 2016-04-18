<p>Hamelin, A New Fable – An Axis Theatre Company production Sunday, April 17, 2016 | 3:00pm</p>

<p><strong>Cost : FREE </strong> <strong>Call 250-766-9309 to Reserve your ticket (Max 6 per family)</strong></p>

<p>HAMELIN: A NEW FABLE is a comedic, heart-tugging musical retelling of The Pied Piper of Hamelin, featuring a cast of five professional actor/musicians using masks and puppets in Axis Theatre’s unique physical theatre style.</p>

<p>In 13th century Germany, Medieval Hamelin Town is way too big for its lederhosen. Governed by a spoiled Mayor, his Mommy and stuffy corporate types who have no interest in its hard-working townsfolk, the town is primed to learn some important lessons in life from our heroes, 10-year-old twins Celeste and Ralph. When it seems that no one, other than their Opa Johannes, ever keeps their word, they come up with a plan to make the grown-ups wake up and smell the strudel. After the ridiculous new taxes render this tight-knit family homeless, desperate for help, they encounter a hapless “Minstrel”, a flute that has seen better days and of course, lots and lots of rats!</p>

<p>With surprising plot twists, HAMELIN: A NEW FABLE, is an engaging revisit to one of the world’s most endearing fairytales.</p>

<p><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/document/54549' target='_blank'>Read the News Release</a>.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-12605' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/AxisTheatre_Hamelin_IMG_1529-300x220.jpg' alt='AxisTheatre_Hamelin_IMG_1529' width='300' height='220' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/AxisTheatre_Hamelin_IMG_1529-300x220.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/AxisTheatre_Hamelin_IMG_1529-768x563.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/AxisTheatre_Hamelin_IMG_1529-1024x751.jpg 1024w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p>