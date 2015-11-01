Halloween at Beasley Park

<p>Bring the whole family and join your neighbours and friends for a Family Halloween Celebration to remember.</p>

<p>Lake Country Fire Department is providing a bonfire.</p>

<p>Hot dogs & hot chocolate served by the Lions Club.</p>

<p>Fireworks at 8:00pm.</p>

<p>Organized as a FREE community event by the Lake Country Fire Department and Recreation Services.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-11566' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/fireworks-above-Beasley-gazebo-300x300.jpg' alt='fireworks above Beasley gazebo' width='300' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/fireworks-above-Beasley-gazebo-300x300.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/fireworks-above-Beasley-gazebo-150x150.jpg 150w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/fireworks-above-Beasley-gazebo.jpg 957w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p>