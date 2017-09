<p>Fun for the whole family on October 31:</p>

<p><strong>Oyama Community Hall</strong> (6:00-8:00pm) – drop in for hot chocolate and treats provided Free by the Oyama Community Club.</p>

<p> </p>

<p><strong>Beasley Park</strong> (6:30-8:30pm)</p>

<p>6:30pm – hot dogs and hot chocolate served by the Lake Country Lions Club</p>

<p>8:00pm – Fireworks! Provided Free by District of Lake Country Fire Department and Leisure Services. 250-766-1485 for more information.</p>