Hante & Box and the Twins

Performing Live:

With DJs:

Hante is a one woman project from Paris, France. Behind the synths, Hélène de Thoury is escaping the reality and facing her fears. Through her cold, synthetic and melancholic music, she reveals herself and offers deep emotions, mixing haunting darkwave and striking electronics.

The Cologne-based band Box and the Twins is indeed an odd thing - together with her ex-lover Marc, and her fiancé Mike, artist and trained psychologist Box creates sublime, fallen out of time Music - equally enchanting, disturbing, sparkling songs, a wistful search for meaning and significance of patterns in this universal voidness.

Not much is known about Part/Human, all that is known is that they they are a perfect hybrid on minimal synths and post-punk layers that feature members of San Francisco's Indie heavyweights, Silver Shadows and Cruel Summer.

indie. gothic.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.

Watch and listen:

