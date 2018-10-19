Happy Hour Friday: Express Massage

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

Join Angela of Lila Yoga Massage at The Studio by Jamie Luke Health & Fitness on Friday, Oct 19th to say hello and receive your much deserved, end-of-week mini massage.

In your session, Angela will work quickly thru a combination of therapeutic, intuitive and acupressure techniques to pinpoint deep tissue release to relieve you accumulated tension from the stressful work week.

These express massage sessions are great to soothe sore muscles post-training, improve range of motion, reduce risk of injury and leave you feeling fully relaxed & stress-free to enjoy the rest of your weekend.

Massage options: (SPECIAL PRICE)

credits here

15’ min - 15€

30’ min - 25€

45’ min - 35€

60’ min - 45€

*Customer BONUS - Anyone with a 5-class package or more at The Studio will receive 10% of any of the services.

Timetable - anytime between 13:30-18:30h

Contact me at angela@lilayogamassage.com to reserve your plaza!

About Angela

Angela has 6+ years offering massage, energy healing and therapeutic bodywork. She will use a combination of traditional massage therapy, Thai and acupressure points to work out tension for stress relief. She is also a certified yoga teacher, Reiki Level II practitioner, craniosacral and Zen Thai Shiatsu student.

