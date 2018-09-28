Happy Hour Friday: Express Massage

Join Angela of Lila Yoga Massage at The Studio by Jamie Luke Health & Fitness on Friday, Sept 28th to say hello and receive a much deserved, end-of-week massage treatment.

In your session, Angela will work quickly thru a combination of therapeutic, intuitive and acupressure to pinpoint deep tissue release.

These express massage sessions are great to soothe sore muscles post-training, improve range of motion, reduce risk of injury and leave you feeling fully relaxed & stress-free to enjoy the rest of your weekend.

Massage options:

15’ min - 15€

30’ min - 25€

45’ min - 35€

*Customer BONUS - Anyone with a 5-class package or more at The Studio will receive 10% of any of the services.

Timetable - Click here to reserve your spot, anytime between 13:30-18h.

About Angela

Angela has 6+ years offering massage, energy healing and therapeutic bodywork. She will use a combination of traditional massage therapy, Thai and acupressure points to work out tension for stress relieve. She is also a certified yoga teacher, Reiki Level II practitioner, craniosacral and Zen Thai Shiatsu student.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1902625836492884/