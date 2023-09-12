Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

HARDCORE IN THE BAY: HIXXY IN THE BAY

Above DNA:

Hixxy

Autopsy

Cold Bear

Dayin Knight

Kandi Kicks

trew

Kandi King

myloveilove

No Left Turn

Re-Vamp

TreeKat!

🌈🌟✨HIXXY IS COMIG TO THE BAYYYYYY!!✨🌟🌈

We're taking this rave to the next level 🤘 NEON everywhere 🎉 BLACKLIGHTS over everything 🦄 GLOWSTICKS in your hands 🕺🕺. It's as classic as they come and we got the BEST DJs in the Bay to Rave your brains out 🦄🦄. We have everything a Kandi Kid can dream of and even more 🌀🌀

🌈 🍭 ✨ 🎉 🌟 🤘 🦄 🌌 🕺🌈 🍭 ✨ 🎉 🌟 🤘 🦄 🌌 🕺 🌈 🍭 ✨ 🎉 🌟 🤘 🦄 🌌 🕺

Happy Hardcore is more than music, it's the feeling of complete euphoria, love and joy. If you listen to Happy Hardcore, YOU ARE NOT ALONE, you are part of a global culture, one that spans across the nation and all over the world, from the UK and all over Europe to America, Asia and even Australia. This event represents every person in the bay who wants to be part of a movement that has spanned decades of time that has now come together HERE! AT THIS EVENT!!

🌈 🍭 ✨ 🎉 🌟 🤘 🦄 🌌 🕺 🌈 🍭 ✨ 🎉 🌟 🤘 🦄 🌌 🕺 🌈 🍭 ✨ 🎉 🌟 🤘 🦄 🌌 🕺

Bring your white gloves, put some LEDs in them, and get ready to melt some faces to the music that dreams are made of.

If you have never heard of DJ Hixxy, he is an absolute powerhouse in the electronic dance music realm. Picture this: back in the early 1990s, he co-founded the game-changing label \"Essential Platinum,\" effectively becoming one of the architects of the hardcore scene. Now, fast forward over three decades, and Hixxy is still rocking the scene with his infectious blend of breakbeats and euphoric melodies that have fans worldwide hooked. Not just a wizard in the studio, he's a force on stage, pumping out albums and singles that are like sonic grenades, leaving an unforgettable imprint on the hardcore genre. Hixxy's influence isn't a thing of the past -- it's a living, breathing force that keeps inspiring new generations of music lovers. DJ Hixxy's journey is beyond a testament, it's a wild ride through the vibrant history of dance music, and he's still at the forefront, waving the flag for hardcore enthusiasts

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-08d.html

hardcore. gabber. hardstyle. d+b.

9pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show;

$25 < 10pm;

$30 after.

https://www.facebook.com/hardcoreinthebay