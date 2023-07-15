Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

HARDCORE IN THE BAY: RAVE BACK MOUNTAIN

Above DNA:

Flapjack

Gutter Kid

Indigo Child

No Left Turn

trew

The Buckness

Dazzle Room:

Altered

G8tr

KeishaBoy

NRGetics

Raver Flav

🐮🤠YEEHAW, RAVERS! 🐮🤠 📢📢ARE YOU READY📢📢

Saddle up and secure your finest cowboy hats 🤠 because we're fixin' to deliver a rootin' tootin' RAVE like no other! 🐴🤩 Get ready to ride on down to RAVE BACK MOUNTAIN, where the spirit of the Wild West collides with the HARDCORE beats of the rave scene. 😱🌵🐴 We've rounded up everything you need for a night of rip-roarin' fun 🏜️- dazzling prairie lights, heartPOUNDING sound systems, sparkling Kandi, stylish cowboy phats, and an array of whistles and horns that'll have you whoopin' and hollerin' with delight! 📢📢

🎉😇🔥 It's time to let loose, embrace your inner cowfolk 🤠💃🐴 and experience a night of rippin', roarin', and rootin' fun that'll leave you hollerin' YEEHAW 🤩🎶🐄 till the cows come home! 🌟🎉💥

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-14d.html

hardcore. freeform. j-core. hardstyle. breakbeats.

9pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 door.

https://www.facebook.com/hardcoreinthebay