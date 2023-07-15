Hardcore In The Bay: Rave Back Mountain
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
HARDCORE IN THE BAY: RAVE BACK MOUNTAIN
Above DNA:
Flapjack
Gutter Kid
Indigo Child
No Left Turn
The Buckness
Dazzle Room:
Altered
G8tr
KeishaBoy
NRGetics
Raver Flav
🐮🤠YEEHAW, RAVERS! 🐮🤠 📢📢ARE YOU READY📢📢
Saddle up and secure your finest cowboy hats 🤠 because we're fixin' to deliver a rootin' tootin' RAVE like no other! 🐴🤩 Get ready to ride on down to RAVE BACK MOUNTAIN, where the spirit of the Wild West collides with the HARDCORE beats of the rave scene. 😱🌵🐴 We've rounded up everything you need for a night of rip-roarin' fun 🏜️- dazzling prairie lights, heartPOUNDING sound systems, sparkling Kandi, stylish cowboy phats, and an array of whistles and horns that'll have you whoopin' and hollerin' with delight! 📢📢
🎉😇🔥 It's time to let loose, embrace your inner cowfolk 🤠💃🐴 and experience a night of rippin', roarin', and rootin' fun that'll leave you hollerin' YEEHAW 🤩🎶🐄 till the cows come home! 🌟🎉💥
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-14d.html
hardcore. freeform. j-core. hardstyle. breakbeats.
9pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 door.
https://www.facebook.com/hardcoreinthebay
