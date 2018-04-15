Hardcore In The Bay: Rave Rave Revolution
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love, Hardcore In The Bay & PLUR Alliance present
HARDCORE IN THE BAY: RAVE RAVE REVOLUTION
Above DNA:
A.N.T.
Destrukshin
Envix
M27
Petting Zoo
Reever
Soulr
MC Motive
Dazzle Room: DDR all night hosted by:
Captain Kitty
Gutter Kid
Calling All Ravers: The DDR Rave Revolution has arrived!
We are the generation of Hardcore! Come together and be as one, Dance until the night is gone! Get up, get out be part of the scene, this is the night to be a rave machine! 100% Hardcore front room! 100% DDR back room!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-14d.html
hardcore. breakbeat. jungle. eurodance.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$8 advance;
$12 day of show;
$15 door.