Hardcore In The Bay: Rave Rave Revolution

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Kandi Love, Hardcore In The Bay & PLUR Alliance present

HARDCORE IN THE BAY: RAVE RAVE REVOLUTION

Above DNA:

A.N.T.

Destrukshin

Envix

M27

Petting Zoo

Reever

Soulr

MC Motive

Dazzle Room: DDR all night hosted by:

Captain Kitty

Gutter Kid

Calling All Ravers: The DDR Rave Revolution has arrived!

We are the generation of Hardcore! Come together and be as one, Dance until the night is gone! Get up, get out be part of the scene, this is the night to be a rave machine! 100% Hardcore front room! 100% DDR back room!

Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com// and PLUR Alliance http://www.pluralliance.org/ on Facebook!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-14d.html

hardcore. breakbeat. jungle. eurodance.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$8 advance;

$12 day of show;

$15 door.

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
