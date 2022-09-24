Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

HARDCORE IN THE BAY: RAVERS RETURN TO SQUISHMALLOW KINGDOM

Main Room:

D-Tor

Dayin Knight

Indigo Child

Lucy Stoner

Meraki

trew

No Left Turn

✨🐶🧸RAVERS UNITE IN SQUISH!🧸🐶✨

💞✨💞Adventure to a land beyond your wildest senses.💞✨💞

🎶🏰The rave in squishmallow kingdom is about to begin!🏰🎶

💥💥Epic intense rave vibes, Hardcore, Hardstyle, Classic Rave, and POWERSTOMP💥💥

✨🐶🧸🏰Bring your squishmallow friends and get ready to meet many more. THIS IS THE ULTIMATE SQUISHMALLOW RAVE!!🏰🧸🐶✨

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-23.html

hardcore. hardstyle. uptempo. donk. j-core. freeform.

9pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.

https://www.facebook.com/hardcoreinthebay