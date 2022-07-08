Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

HARDCORE IN THE BAY: SHAVE YOUR HEAD GABBER RAVE

TBA!

💥👊 GABBERS UNITE AS ONE 👊💥

THIS IS THE MOMENT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR 😱‼️

trew

REAL HARDCORE 🔥

REAL TERROR 😈

THIS IS THE NIGHT TO SHAVE YOUR HEAD AND BECOME PART OF THE GABBER POSSE 🪒✂️😤

Tracksuits 💪

Circle glasses 😎

Gold Chains ⛓

Bucket Hats 🥳

AND THE HAK! 🤯👹

Complete with a track suit swapmeet 🤑😼

AND

HEAD SHAVING STATION 🤪🙏

Come as you are and leave as a GABBER 🥹👍

With a fully themed GOTH HELLO KITTY backroom! 🥀🖤

Peace ☮️ | Love 🖤 | Unity 🤝 | Respect ✨

We are all part of the gabber posse 🔥 🔥

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-06d.html

gabber. frenchcore. rawstyle. hardcore.

9pm - 2am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.

https://www.facebook.com/hardcoreinthebay