Hardcore In The Bay: Shave Your Head Gabber Rave
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
TBA!
💥👊 GABBERS UNITE AS ONE 👊💥
THIS IS THE MOMENT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR 😱‼️
REAL HARDCORE 🔥
REAL TERROR 😈
THIS IS THE NIGHT TO SHAVE YOUR HEAD AND BECOME PART OF THE GABBER POSSE 🪒✂️😤
Tracksuits 💪
Circle glasses 😎
Gold Chains ⛓
Bucket Hats 🥳
AND THE HAK! 🤯👹
Complete with a track suit swapmeet 🤑😼
AND
HEAD SHAVING STATION 🤪🙏
Come as you are and leave as a GABBER 🥹👍
With a fully themed GOTH HELLO KITTY backroom! 🥀🖤
Peace ☮️ | Love 🖤 | Unity 🤝 | Respect ✨
We are all part of the gabber posse 🔥 🔥
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-06d.html
gabber. frenchcore. rawstyle. hardcore.
9pm - 2am.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
https://www.facebook.com/hardcoreinthebay
