Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

HARDCORE IN THE BAY: SHAVE YOUR HEAD GABBER RAVE

TBA!

๐Ÿ’ฅ๐Ÿ‘Š GABBERS UNITE AS ONE ๐Ÿ‘Š๐Ÿ’ฅ

THIS IS THE MOMENT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR ๐Ÿ˜ฑโ€ผ๏ธ

REAL HARDCORE ๐Ÿ”ฅ

REAL TERROR ๐Ÿ˜ˆ

THIS IS THE NIGHT TO SHAVE YOUR HEAD AND BECOME PART OF THE GABBER POSSE ๐Ÿช’โœ‚๏ธ๐Ÿ˜ค

Tracksuits ๐Ÿ’ช

Circle glasses ๐Ÿ˜Ž

Gold Chains โ›“

Bucket Hats ๐Ÿฅณ

AND THE HAK! ๐Ÿคฏ๐Ÿ‘น

Complete with a track suit swapmeet ๐Ÿค‘๐Ÿ˜ผ

AND

HEAD SHAVING STATION ๐Ÿคช๐Ÿ™

Come as you are and leave as a GABBER ๐Ÿฅน๐Ÿ‘

With a fully themed GOTH HELLO KITTY backroom! ๐Ÿฅ€๐Ÿ–ค

Peace โ˜ฎ๏ธ | Love ๐Ÿ–ค | Unity ๐Ÿค | Respect โœจ

We are all part of the gabber posse ๐Ÿ”ฅ ๐Ÿ”ฅ

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-06d.html

gabber. frenchcore. rawstyle. hardcore.

9pm - 2am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.

https://www.facebook.com/hardcoreinthebay