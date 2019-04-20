Hardcore In The Bay, Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present

HARDCORE IN THE BAY: SO STOKED AFTER PARTY

Above DNA:

trew

Meraki (exclusive hardcore set)

Petting Zoo

TreeKat!

Gutter Kid

Flowerchild

Dazzle Room:

Chill room hosted by Just Trees

ARE YOU READY TO RAVE TILL DAWN?! THIS IS THE ULTIMATE SO STOKED AFTERPARTY!!! READY! STEADY! GOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Take your RAVE to the NEXT LEVEL!! ALL NIGHT HARDCORE AFTER PARTY, and you know what that means! It means HARDCORE ALL NIGHT - MEGA ENERGY - TOTALLY EPIC KANDI KIDS - PILLOW ROOM!

Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com/ and PLUR Alliance https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance on Facebook!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/04-20c.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

hardcore. trance.

2am - 6am.

all ages.

$7 advance;

$10 door;

Main Room and After Party: $15, $20, $22 limited advance;

$24 after;

$30 < 9pm;

$35 after.