Hardcore In The Bay: So Stoked After Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Hardcore In The Bay, Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present
HARDCORE IN THE BAY: SO STOKED AFTER PARTY
Above DNA:
Meraki (exclusive hardcore set)
Petting Zoo
TreeKat!
Gutter Kid
Flowerchild
Dazzle Room:
Chill room hosted by Just Trees
ARE YOU READY TO RAVE TILL DAWN?! THIS IS THE ULTIMATE SO STOKED AFTERPARTY!!! READY! STEADY! GOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! Take your RAVE to the NEXT LEVEL!! ALL NIGHT HARDCORE AFTER PARTY, and you know what that means! It means HARDCORE ALL NIGHT - MEGA ENERGY - TOTALLY EPIC KANDI KIDS - PILLOW ROOM!
Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com/ and PLUR Alliance https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance on Facebook!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/04-20c.html
Watch and listen:
So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg
hardcore. trance.
2am - 6am.
all ages.
$7 advance;
$10 door;
Main Room and After Party: $15, $20, $22 limited advance;
$24 after;
$30 < 9pm;
$35 after.