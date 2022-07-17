Hardcore In The Bay: The Rave in Squishmallow Kingdom
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
HARDCORE IN THE BAY: THE RAVE IN SQUISHMALLOW KINGDOM
Above DNA:
Dag
Gutter Kid
Himeko Katagiri
Nancyboye
Smol Beanz
Dazzle Room:
Dayin Knight
G8tr
KeishaBoy
Raver Flav
Selecta & Rayne
✨🐶🧸RAVERS UNITE IN SQUISH!🧸🐶✨
💞✨💞Adventure to a land beyond your wildest senses.💞✨💞
🎶🏰The rave in squishmallow kingdom is about to begin!🏰🎶
💥💥Two rooms of epic intense rave vibes, Hardcore, Hardstyle, Classic Rave, and POWERSTOMP💥💥
✨🐶🧸🏰Bring your squishmallow friends and get ready to meet many more. THIS IS THE ULTIMATE SQUISHMALLOW RAVE!!🏰🧸🐶✨
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-16d.html
hardcore. breakcore. hardstyle. d+b.
9pm - 2am.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
https://www.facebook.com/hardcoreinthebay
