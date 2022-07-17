Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

HARDCORE IN THE BAY: THE RAVE IN SQUISHMALLOW KINGDOM

Above DNA:

Dag

Gutter Kid

Himeko Katagiri

Nancyboye

Smol Beanz

trew

Dazzle Room:

Dayin Knight

G8tr

KeishaBoy

Raver Flav

Selecta & Rayne

✨🐶🧸RAVERS UNITE IN SQUISH!🧸🐶✨

💞✨💞Adventure to a land beyond your wildest senses.💞✨💞

🎶🏰The rave in squishmallow kingdom is about to begin!🏰🎶

💥💥Two rooms of epic intense rave vibes, Hardcore, Hardstyle, Classic Rave, and POWERSTOMP💥💥

✨🐶🧸🏰Bring your squishmallow friends and get ready to meet many more. THIS IS THE ULTIMATE SQUISHMALLOW RAVE!!🏰🧸🐶✨

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-16d.html

hardcore. breakcore. hardstyle. d+b.

9pm - 2am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.

https://www.facebook.com/hardcoreinthebay