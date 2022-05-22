Hardly Strictly Folk Punk
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
THE DIK DIKS -- https://www.instagram.com/thedikdiks/
RAT KING -- https://www.instagram.com/ratkingmusic/
DIRTY LAUNDRY -- https://www.instagram.com/dirtylaundrytheband/
BELLA HANGNAIL -- https://www.instagram.com/bellahangnail/
ONE MAN BANJO -- https://www.1manbanjo.com/
Coming from the booker of Death to False Folk Punk, this lineup (in true spirit of the parodied name) features a variety of acts from swamp rocking The Dik Diks, to the traditional folky banjo tunes of Dirty Laundry. Is it a Folk Punk show? No! Is it not a folk punk show? Also no! Come out, square dance and get down with the hardly stricklyness.
folk punk. bluegrass. blues. rock n roll.
doors @ 6pm;
show @ 7pm.
all ages.
$10 advance;
$15 door.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-21d.html
