HARRY HOLIDAYS: HARRY STYLES & 1D DANCE PARTY

Kick off the holidays with a heavy dose of Harry and One Direction! Sing, dance, and sway-along at this holiday dance party playing favorites like \"As It Was\" \"Watermelon Sugar\" \"Golden\" \"What Makes You Beautiful\" \"Adore You\" \"Kiss You\" \"Steal My Girl\" \"Late Night Talking\" \"Story of My Life\" \"Midnight Memories\" & More! Plus hear more from pop peers Jonas Brothers, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zayn, Louis, Miley Cyrus, Vamps, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & more!

Experience:

• Harry Styles & One Direction music video projections

• 1D & HS Photo ups with professional photographers

• 1D & HS inspired glittery holiday decorations

• Snow! And more surprises!

Your attire: Harry, One Direction & Holiday Season looks highly encouraged.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/12-03.html

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.