HARRY POTTER PARTY

DJs TBA!

Merlin's beard! It's all things Harry Potter!

Pass through the wall at Platform 9 3/4 and enter the wizarding world. Get sorted in to your house. Then go find your housemates at the bar draped in your house colors.

Drink specials include FireWhiskey, Polyjuice Potion, ButterBeer and more.

Awards for best costume.

Harry, Ron, Hermione and Draco masks will be provided!

Photo Booth with great props.

We solemnly swear that we are up to no good!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-05d.html

pop.

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$8, $10, $12 limited advance;

$15 after.