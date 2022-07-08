Harry Styles & 1D Dance Party: Harry's House
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
HARRY STYLES & 1D DANCE PARTY: HARRY'S HOUSE
Main Room:
DJ Cip
DJ 2nite
Make yourself at home in Harry's House! Sing, dance, and sway-along at this exclusive dance party dedicated to Harry Styles new album as well as all of your Harry Styles & One Direction favorites like \"As It Was\" \"Watermelon Sugar\" \"Golden\" \"What Makes You Beautiful\" \"Adore You\" \"Kiss You\" \"Steal My Girl\" \"Light Night Talking\" \"Story of My Life\" \"Midnight Memories\" & More! Plus hear more from pop peers Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zayn, Miley Cyrus, Vamps, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & more!
Experience:
• Harry Styles & One Direction music video projections
• 1D & HS Photo ups with professional photographers
• 1D & HS inspired glittery decorations
• And more surprises!
Attire: Your Best Harry Styles looks are Highly Encouraged (Get Googling!)
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-06.html
pop.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 day of show.
