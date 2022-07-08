Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

HARRY STYLES & 1D DANCE PARTY: HARRY'S HOUSE

Main Room:

DJ Cip

DJ 2nite

Make yourself at home in Harry's House! Sing, dance, and sway-along at this exclusive dance party dedicated to Harry Styles new album as well as all of your Harry Styles & One Direction favorites like \"As It Was\" \"Watermelon Sugar\" \"Golden\" \"What Makes You Beautiful\" \"Adore You\" \"Kiss You\" \"Steal My Girl\" \"Light Night Talking\" \"Story of My Life\" \"Midnight Memories\" & More! Plus hear more from pop peers Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zayn, Miley Cyrus, Vamps, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo & more!

trew

Experience:

• Harry Styles & One Direction music video projections

• 1D & HS Photo ups with professional photographers

• 1D & HS inspired glittery decorations

• And more surprises!

Attire: Your Best Harry Styles looks are Highly Encouraged (Get Googling!)

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-06.html

pop.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 day of show.