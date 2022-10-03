Performing Live:

Haru Nemuri fearlessly grinds the lines between J-pop, rap, electronica, and hard rock Imagine if Grimes was Japanese and performing with her finger in an electronic socket and it all took place inside a video game. Everything is blown-out to a widescreen post-rock scope yet feels jarringly immediate. Her tracks are grounded in rock but often incorporate elements of hiphop and electronic music, and her vocal delivery moves from delicate spoken word to primal screams. However, she is still definitely at the beginning of her \"rising artist\" narrative, in which critics are still trying to define her. She says many have come to see her as a \"poetry rapper.\"

Wander is an explosive instrumental math rock band influenced by greats across the expansive post-rock canon.

Zenden Lavon is a rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. The Los Angeles artist credits his many moves from country to country throughout his childhood as the driving force behind his many concept driven projects. Some of Zenden's biggest influences are Bob Marley, Andre 3000 and Jay - Z. Zenden prides himself in creating songs that are lyrically sophisticated while keeping the jazz influence that we heard in BE Vol.1. Zenden had the pleasure of performing ahead of the legendary Hip-Hop artist Nas at Dubai's premiere lifestyle festival that is SOLE DXB. Zenden Lavon is a creative force looking to disrupt the music scene as his music continues to reach new heights.

j-pop. rock. post-punk. lo-fi. hiphop.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

