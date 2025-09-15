Performing Live:

HARU NEMURI

Haru Nemuri fearlessly grinds the lines between J-pop, rap, electronica, and hard rock Imagine if Grimes was Japanese and performing with her finger in an electronic socket and it all took place inside a video game. Everything is blown-out to a widescreen post-rock scope yet feels jarringly immediate. Her tracks are grounded in rock but often incorporate elements of hiphop and electronic music, and her vocal delivery moves from delicate spoken word to primal screams. However, she is still definitely at the beginning of her \"rising artist\" narrative, in which critics are still trying to define her. She says many have come to see her as a \"poetry rapper.\"

Meet+Greet Ticket: Includes admission, early entry, access to merch, and meet+greet with gift!

j-pop. hiphop.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$30 day of show;

Meet+Greet: $70 advance;

$92 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-14.html

Watch and listen:

Haru Nemuri: Panopticon: https://youtu.be/wsbP7BW32mI

Haru Nemuri: Anointment: https://youtu.be/a0AdvaIxY-o