DNA Lounge & Wormhole present

HAYWYRE + R.O + DISSOLV

Main Room:

Haywyre

Dissølv

R.O

Modern Future

Shotgun Octopus

Krakinov

trew

Nebakaneza

Inspired by the familiar sounds of Herbie Hancock, Flying Lotus, and Koan Sound, Haywyre simultaneously draws influence from lesser known prodigies such as 19th century Russian composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff. Haywyre's eclectic vision and fluid dexterity as a pianist parallels effortlessly with his wicked take on contemporary dance music. In 2014, Martin made monumental leaps with his highly acclaimed \"Two Fold, Pt.1\" LP, followed subsequently by a modern rendition of \"Smooth Criminal\" which immediately achieved viral popularity, and succeeded in astounding music critics across the board.

Dissølv was founded upon the idea that genres were meant to be transcended, and minds were meant to be dissølved. Their listeners ride through waves of hypnotic sounds; from global bass with ethno rhythms to tribal trap with gypsy violin. Join them on the dance floor for authentic vibrations that will stimulate, elevate and Dissølv your mind!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/12-10.html

purple funk. bass. glitch. dubstep. midtempo. edm.

10pm - 3am.

18+ with ID.

$20 advance;

$30 day of show.