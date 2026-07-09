AngelTortured Productions presents

HAZBIN HELL-TEL

Above DNA:

Warumono

AngelTortured

Red Heron

Elle Dente

Dazzle Room:

Wolf Fury

Flambe

Knaughty Nebula

Sinners rejoice! A Hazbin Hotel/Helluva Boss Themed Show experience is coming to the Bay Area. This show inspired by the creations of Vivienne Medrano, that has launched indie animation into the forefront opening doors for independent artists. Part of our proceeds with go to the Lilith Fund, who provide financial assistance and emotional support while building community spaces for people who need abortions. Those fans of the show, love musicals, being weird, and wanting to support reproductive rights will love this show. Featuring characters from both Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss, this show will make you laugh and put you in the perfect spooky season for horny little demons. For those who embrace the cringe, and love to curse. To those who draw fanart and write smutty fanfics, you have a favorite yaoi /yuri pairing, we're here to bring you some sexy realness. Hosted by Wolf Fury, a fan content voice actor for doing Angel Dust and Alastor.

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating is sold by the chair.

Front Row VIP includes merch pack stickers, collector card, pin, and group photo with the performers.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/10-24d.html

Watch and listen:

Warumono Draglesque: https://youtu.be/cdoROGtHjNI

cosplay. burlesque. drag.

8pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10, $12 limited advance;

$32 after;

$42 day of show;

Reserved Seating: $30 limited advance;

$45 after;

Front Row VIP: $40 limited advance;

$60 after;

$80 day of show.