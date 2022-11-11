Vital & Olympus present

HE$H

Main Room:

He$h

Bukavok

Outcast

Sidehvstle

Hypeitup

Representing his hometown of Dallas, Texas with great pride and continued success, Joey Verrando (aka He$h) has paved his own path in world of bass music. At just 22 years old, He$h sits at the table with today's dubstep titans, bringing with him his unmistakable signature sound, characterized by an aggressive production style and dirty south hiphop influence.

trew

He$h is known for his natural ability to command a crowd. In 2019, He$h supported Excision on his sold-out North American Apex Tour, playing to crowds of thousands, followed by his own 30-date headline F*ck $hit Season tour. Since his explosive introduction to the scene, HE$H continues to be a staple on the world's biggest dubstep festival lineups, including Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, Wobbleland, Forbidden Kingdom, and more.

Beyond his mastery behind the decks, He$h has produced a killer catalog of heavy releases through Fuckshit Records, his label with Bommer. He$h's most iconic cuts include \"Hit a Lick\", \"Mike Tyson\" and \"Nun Hold My Strap\", garnering millions of streams across platforms.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-10.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.