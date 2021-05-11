Vital presents

HE$H

Main Room:

He$h

Bommer

Zia

Looking like a mix between an Eraserhead poster and kid who needs a week of detention is HE$H, a fresh young face rising up in the Dallas dance music scene. Bratty, under the legal drinking age, and insanely talented, the DJ/Producer (real name Joey Verrando) has already made a name for himself in Dallas and has his sights squarely set on the rest of the world. HE$H draws on his many influences (punk, southern rap, skating, trolling) to cobble together an EDM niche all his own, releasing heavy riddim tracks that inspire both dancing and garden variety vandalism. It's the kind of music that makes you feel alive, and also up to no good. Samples from all over the old school (Benny Benassi, Tupcac, Three 6 Mafia) and lesser known southern goodies will leave you wanting more. Bring your biggest party vibes, because any time HE$H is on stage you know it's gonna be lit.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/11-04.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

trew

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/485178062734385/