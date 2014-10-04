<p>Lake Country Health Planning Society has decided to expand its advocacy work in the community and host the first annual Health & Wellness Fair, which will be on <strong>Saturday October 4<sup>th</sup> from 10:00am -3:00pm at the Memorial Hall in Winfield.</strong> The theme is “<strong>Think Well, Live Well, Be Well”</strong> and we hope to provide a broad range of local vendors who focus on health and well-being in our community.</p>

<p>Download the vendor package to find out more: <a href='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/2014-Vendor-Package-LCHPS-Oct-2014-health-and-wellness-fair.pdf'>2014 Vendor Package LCHPS Oct 2014 health and wellness fair</a></p>

