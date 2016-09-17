Health Forum on Advance Care Planning

<p>Learn about the importance of expressing your future health care wishes and how to ensure they are followed.</p>

<p>Join MLA Norm Letnick, Brett Butchart from Intior Health, Raymond Leclair from Public Guardian and Trustee of British Columbia, and Colin Flannigan from FH & P Lawyers for a discussion on Saturday, September 17th.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-13527' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Norm-Letnick-2016-Sept-17-Health-Forum.jpg' alt='Norm Letnick 2016 Sept 17 Health Forum' width='416' height='672' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Norm-Letnick-2016-Sept-17-Health-Forum.jpg 416w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Norm-Letnick-2016-Sept-17-Health-Forum-186x300.jpg 186w' sizes='(max-width: 416px) 100vw, 416px' /></p>

<p> </p>