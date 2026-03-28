Heated Rivalry Rave

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

HEATED RIVALRY RAVE

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

It's time to return to the Cottage!

Join the ultimate Ilya & Shane fanatics meet-Up with a rave and an HR edits dance party dedicated to Romance, Hockey, and all the steamy scenes and songs from Heated Rivalry you can handle. We'll be playing the biggest HR Edits, Queer Pop Anthems, and songs from the show soundtrack all night. Come dressed in your Montreal Metros, Boston Raiders, or general Hockey Gear for a night to remember! With DJ Cip! Tickets are limited, get yours!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-16.html

pop. house. hiphop.

10pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$25 after;

$40 door.

Info

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credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
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