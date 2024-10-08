Performing Live:

HEAVY TEMPLE

VALLEY OF THE SUN

Plus guests, TBA!

Heavy Temple are a psychedelic doom trio hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Active since 2012, this band has mixed fuzz, psychedelic and doom metal with general themes on the occult with a generous dose of fantasy literature, especially Stephen King's Dark Tower series. Its members consist of the epically named High Priestess NightHawk, Lord Paisley and Baron Lyman! They are proud purveryors of fifth dimensional riffs and invite you to take a journey with them!

trew

Valley of the Sun There is a smoldering hotbed of Rock and Roll in the most unlikely of places; Ohio. Some time ago, the Devil came to sew his seed throughout the state leaving every city with it's own High Priests of Hellish Riffs. The congregation of Cincinnati's Church of Rock and Roll is watched over by Valley of the Sun, and a well tended flock they are. Riff after righteous riff is thrown from the pulpit with the fury of fire and brimstone, so come out to the Rock and Roll Revival, bring your offering and prepare to be anointed!

Meet & Greet Package: Be here by 5pm! Package includes: early entry, sound check, photo op and autograph.

doom metal. psychedlic. metal.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $17 advance;

$22 day of show;

Meet+Greet: $52 advance;

$57 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-09d.html

Watch and listen:

Heavy Temple: Hiraeth: https://youtu.be/TiT40oumeIo

Valley of The Sun: Devil I've Become: https://youtu.be/sLlQbWT2l6s