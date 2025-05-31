Hella 90s: Tribute Fest

Performing Live:

RAGE ON PARADE

HELLA DOUBTFUL

NIMRODS

THE LAST DECADE

Rage on Parade -- Rage Against the Machine Experience: California's Premier Rage Against the Machine Experience and only Bay Area based RATM Tribute. Bringing 2 guitars to fully represent the recordings of RATM with a high energy stage show, Rage on Parade brings the passion and sound of the iconic LA band.

Hella Doubtful -- No Doubt Tribute: Step into the world of Hella Doubtful, where homage meets innovation in the ultimate tribute to No Doubt and Gwen Stefani! While paying respect to the original artists, Hella Doubtful boldly carves their own path, bringing fresh energy to No Doubt's legendary sound.

Nimrods -- Green Day Tribute: Paying tribute to Bay Area legends Green Day, the Nimrods attack the stage with all the punk rock energy of the band that took us from Dookie to American Idiot!

The Last Decade: Formed in 2016 in the Bay Area, The Last Decade has been putting on alt rock themed nights all around California and looks to unleash the best 90's Alt hits onto any crowd, and will do a special tribute to Blink-182 and Weezer.

90s. alternative. rock. pop.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-30d.html