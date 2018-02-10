Northkore presents

HELLA HTID: OFFICIAL HTID USA PREPARTY

Above DNA: Hella Bay

Simon Apex

Lostboy

Keenan Lee

DJ Baker

A.N.T.

Tranz Am

That Sober Kid Feenix

Rafer Rawb

Destrukshin

Anglerfish

Kenai

Petting Zoo

E-Light

Freakshow

Vampy

TreeKat!

Billy the Kidd

MC Motive

Dazzle Room: Hella Usa

Nobody

Mitomoro

Hartshorn

Waffle

Pepperjack

Starkiss

Candy Kid

Maromi

Jangles

Ryan Kore

Super K

Rize

Mako

Dummy

Soulr

AoS

Jason Bouse

Spy vs Spy

Clayfighter

NeoQor

Darmoc

The Northkore Collective is a group of likeminded Hard Dance artists and enthusiasts whom, for the last 4 years, have dedicated themselves to bringing the best Hard Dance acts in the world to Northern California. We are the creators of The Northkore Campout now in its 4th year of planning. We have brought acts across from across the globe and created a home for hardcore ravers from every corner of this planet.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-09d.html

hardcore.

8pm - after hours.

all ages.

$5, $10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1920660768258147/