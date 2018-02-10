Hella HTID: Official HTID USA Preparty
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Northkore presents
HELLA HTID: OFFICIAL HTID USA PREPARTY
Above DNA: Hella Bay
Simon Apex
Lostboy
Keenan Lee
DJ Baker
A.N.T.
Tranz Am
That Sober Kid Feenix
Rafer Rawb
Destrukshin
Anglerfish
Kenai
Petting Zoo
E-Light
Freakshow
Vampy
TreeKat!
Billy the Kidd
MC Motive
Dazzle Room: Hella Usa
Nobody
Mitomoro
Hartshorn
Waffle
Pepperjack
Starkiss
Candy Kid
Maromi
Jangles
Ryan Kore
Super K
Rize
Mako
Dummy
Soulr
AoS
Jason Bouse
Spy vs Spy
Clayfighter
NeoQor
Darmoc
The Northkore Collective is a group of likeminded Hard Dance artists and enthusiasts whom, for the last 4 years, have dedicated themselves to bringing the best Hard Dance acts in the world to Northern California. We are the creators of The Northkore Campout now in its 4th year of planning. We have brought acts across from across the globe and created a home for hardcore ravers from every corner of this planet.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-09d.html
hardcore.
8pm - after hours.
all ages.
$5, $10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1920660768258147/