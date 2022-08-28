Hella Juicy: Thick Queer Pole Show
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
FantasySuiteLA presents
HELLA JUICY: THICK QUEER POLE SHOW
Featuring performances by:
Lil Sumthin
Cherry Jayne
Sade Symone
Sexy Angsty Flow
Nikita
Panther
Jazmin
April Haze
Hosted by:
Miss Papa Cherry
Hella Juicy is a super sweet and sexy strip and pole dance show. Featuring a sparkly rainbow of Bay Area and Los Angeles dancers, Hella Juicy is dripping with pole tricks that'll have you tipping and craving more!
Hella Juicy spotlights larger bodies, BIPOC and queer folks. We are passionate about inclusivity and creating stage space for people who normally aren't centered; especially within clubs or events. Pole dancing starts at 9:30, with a rotation of 8 dancers and a brief intermission. Pole performances will end at 12:45am. Please bring singles to tip the entertainers. Miss Papa Cherry will be hosting and keeping the energy fresh all night!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-27d.html
pole dancing. burlesque.
9pm - 1am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/314574957481515/
Info
credits