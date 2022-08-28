FantasySuiteLA presents

HELLA JUICY: THICK QUEER POLE SHOW

Featuring performances by:

Lil Sumthin

Cherry Jayne

Sade Symone

Sexy Angsty Flow

Nikita

trew

Panther

Jazmin

April Haze

Hosted by:

Miss Papa Cherry

Hella Juicy is a super sweet and sexy strip and pole dance show. Featuring a sparkly rainbow of Bay Area and Los Angeles dancers, Hella Juicy is dripping with pole tricks that'll have you tipping and craving more!

Hella Juicy spotlights larger bodies, BIPOC and queer folks. We are passionate about inclusivity and creating stage space for people who normally aren't centered; especially within clubs or events. Pole dancing starts at 9:30, with a rotation of 8 dancers and a brief intermission. Pole performances will end at 12:45am. Please bring singles to tip the entertainers. Miss Papa Cherry will be hosting and keeping the energy fresh all night!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-27d.html

pole dancing. burlesque.

9pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/314574957481515/