Hella Juicy Pole Show
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
HELLA JUICY POLE SHOW
Hosted by:
Shelix
Featuring performances by:
Cherry Jayne
Lil Sumthin
Trixxxy Poodle
Xochii de la Noche
Orchid Haze
Tink
Sexy Angsty Flow
Sade Symone
Come out for a night of super sexy pole dancers at Hella Juicy! This pole dance showcase will feature ONLY larger bodied, BIPOC and queer folks from San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle! Please bring cash/singles to make it rain for the performers!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-20d.html
hiphop. pole dancing.
9pm - 1am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 day of show.
Info
credits