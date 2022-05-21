HELLA JUICY POLE SHOW

Hosted by:

Shelix

Featuring performances by:

Cherry Jayne

Lil Sumthin

Trixxxy Poodle

Xochii de la Noche

trew

Orchid Haze

Tink

Sexy Angsty Flow

Sade Symone

Come out for a night of super sexy pole dancers at Hella Juicy! This pole dance showcase will feature ONLY larger bodied, BIPOC and queer folks from San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle! Please bring cash/singles to make it rain for the performers!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-20d.html

hiphop. pole dancing.

9pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show.