Alice Hellfox presents

HELLA LEWD SUCCUBUS PARTY: HOW WEIRD STREET FAIRE AFTERPARTY

Featuring performances by:

Alice Hellfox

Sin Sexpot

Taylor Nicole

Hikari Foxx

trew

Bon Bon

Looking for a thrill? Want something super fun to do after How Weird? Want to see a bunch of hot cat girls? Have you ever wanted to feel like you were in the center of some weird, humanoid, hentai!?!! Then this party is for you!!!!

Spend your night surrounded by gorgeous kittens, succubus, and fems putting on lewd performances in burlesque, sexy floor work, playful lingerie twister, and more!!!

Get a VIP ticket to have full access to the back room where you can meet more kittens of the Chateau Cat Girl Manor and watch cute succubi play. Vip guests will also receive a \"Thank You\" card featuring a lewd print of some of the evening's performers on the cover.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/05-05d.html

cabaret. burlesque.

8pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$30 day of show;

VIP: $69.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/247671296154366/