Hellfire + Nefarious

Performing Live:

HELL FIRE

NEFARIOUS

With DJs:

Will Carroll and friends

Hellfire is a Bay Area based metal band, their classic-sounding mix of late '70s British metal influences and more aggressive early thrash riffs has been causing heads to bang and pits to erupt around the US since their debut album was released in 2016. They are masters of a new hybrid breed of Bay Area thrash and NWOBHM.

From the heart of San Francisco's legendary metal scene emerges Nefarious, a powerhouse band poised to leave an indelible mark on heavy metal. This all-star lineup unites some of the most seasoned and revered musicians in the genre, delivering a sound that's as punishing as it is precise -- blending melody, harmony, and crushing riffs in a way that only true thrashers can.Leading the charge is Katon W. De Pena, the electrifying frontman known for his commanding presence and raw intensity with Hirax. His signature vocal attack sets the stage for a sonic onslaught. On guitars, the twin-axe assault is nothing short of legendary -- Rick Hunolt (Exodus) and Doug Piercy (Heathen) unleash a relentless barrage of riffs and searing solos that define the essence of thrash metal's golden era while pushing its boundaries forward. Anchoring the chaos with a thunderous backbone is bassist Tom Gears (Blind Illusion),whose low-end power drives the band's relentless groove. Behind the kit, Will \"Beastman\" Carroll of Death Angel delivers a percussive assault that is both ferocious and exact, ensuring that every track hits with maximum impact.

This will be Nefarious' debut show and record release party. Following the performances, the party will continue with DJ Will Carroll & friends on the decks playing legendary metal tracks.

metal. thrash metal.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$17 advance;

$24 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-19d.html

Watch and listen:

Hell Fire: Addicted To Violence: https://youtu.be/yJ1bdlXeoSo

Nefarious SF: One Nation Enslaved: https://youtu.be/3W5ill_TGa8