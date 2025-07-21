Performing Live:

HEXVESSEL

Plus guests, TBA!

Haunted by primal forest spirits, Mat \"Kvohst\" McNerney summons the nocturnal ghosts of his past, churned in the cauldron of Black Metal, Ritual Folk Psychedelia and Doom Rock, and echoing with shivering Gothic undertones. From their inception in 2009, Hexvessel, created by Mat McNerney as what he described as \"a free spiritual journey and a musical odyssey with no boundaries\", have captivated audiences and listeners with their evolution. Shamanic shapeshifters, Hexvessel resonates with solitary reflection and themes of personal spiritual transcendence, continuing to reinvent and explore nature mysticism through music.

black metal. psychedelia. metal. doom rock.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

trew

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/07-20d.html

Watch and listen:

Hexvessel: Ring: https://youtu.be/6FADxCNJTjI