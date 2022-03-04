High Rollers

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

BLURR Events presents

HIGH ROLLERS

Above DNA:

Cerberus

Dmn

Leo

Calling all High Rollers - those who are high & those who are rollers! Mix genres until they pop! Party in the front! More party in the back!

No title

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-02d.html

d+b. house. dubstep.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$15 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - High Rollers - 2022-04-03 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - High Rollers - 2022-04-03 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - High Rollers - 2022-04-03 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - High Rollers - 2022-04-03 06:00:00 ical