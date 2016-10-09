<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-13234' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Hip-Replacements-2016-10-08-1.jpg' alt='Hip Replacements 2016-10-08' width='198' height='200' />Hip Replacements: A Tragically Hip tribute show. Together for over 15 years the Hip Replacement bring the best Tragically Hip sounds this side of Kingston. Having opened up for such acts as Chilliwack, Nazareth, and Trooper – The Hip Replacement are a must see for any Tragically Hhip fan young and old! Don’t miss out and come get your Hip on with The Hip Replacement is!</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideReplacement'>http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideReplacement</a>.</p>