History Lecture: Gibson Heritage House

<p>Lake Country Library <strong>– October 25<sup>th</sup> at 6:30-7:30 p.m. “Gibson Heritage House”</strong> with Rosemary Carter presented by the Lake Country Museum & Archives.</p>

<p>Learn about the rich history of Gibson House from its building in 1912,and the many uses the property served, to its restoration in 1987. Gibson House is now a heritage museum and is the gem of Kopje Regional Park.</p>

<p>Lectures are free but registration is required.</p>

<p>Phone 250-766-3141 to register. </p>

<p><em>Donations to the Lake Country Museum & Archives would be gratefully appreciated at the lecture for Museum projects. </em></p>

<p>Refreshments will be served!</p>