History Lecture: Vernon Internment Camp, 1914-1920

<p>Lake Country Library – <strong>October 11<sup>th</sup> at 6:30-7:30 p.m. “Vernon Internment Camp, 1914-1920”</strong> with Don McNair presented by the Lake Country Museum & Archives. Learn about the role Vernon played hosting an Internment Camp for “enemy alien” civilians from Germany and Austria-Hungary during WWI. Who was detained, their relationships with people inside and outside of the Internment Camp and what became of them. Lectures are free but registration is required. Phone 250-766-3141 to register. <em>Donations to the Lake Country Museum & Archives would be gratefully appreciated at the lecture for Museum projects.</em></p>

<p>Refreshments will be served!</p>