History of Old Cemeteries of Lake Country

<p>Lake Country Museum & Archives lecture: <strong>History of the Old Cemeteries of Lake Country Wednesday, October 19<sup>th</sup> 6:30-7:30 p.m. </strong>For those tracing their ancestors and those interested in local history, the records of the old cemeteries of Lake Country hold a wealth of information. Bob Hayes of the Kelowna & District Genealogical Society will present this lecture.</p>

<p>Lecture is free but registration is required. The lecture will take place at the Lake Country Library, phone 250-766-3141 to register.</p>

<p>Coffee and tea will be available.</p>