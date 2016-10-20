History of Old Cemeteries of Lake Country

Lake Country Library branch of ORL @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada

<p>Lake Country Museum & Archives lecture: <strong>History of the Old Cemeteries of Lake Country Wednesday, October 19<sup>th</sup> 6:30-7:30 p.m. </strong>For those tracing their ancestors and those interested in local history, the records of the old cemeteries of Lake Country hold a wealth of information. Bob Hayes of the Kelowna & District Genealogical Society will present this lecture.</p>

<p>Lecture is free but registration is required. The lecture will take place at the Lake Country Library, phone 250-766-3141 to register.</p>

<p>Coffee and tea will be available.</p>

