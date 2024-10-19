Hol: The Afters 360 Set
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bassrush & Vital present
HOL: THE AFTERS 360 SET
Main Room:
Hol
Ayvo
Mxrly -b2b- Nuh
So & So
Quinlo
Emerging from France, Hol is making waves in the dubstep scene with his high-energy, genre-pushing productions. Known for standout tracks like \"Somewhere\" and his collaboration with Subtronics on \"Mind Pluck,\" Hol! is carving his place in electronic music, with support from heavyweights like Four Tet, Fred again.., and Skrillex at Coachella 2023, signaling his rise as a leading force in the genre.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-18.html
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
