Hol: The Afters 360 Set

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Bassrush & Vital present

HOL: THE AFTERS 360 SET

Main Room:

Hol

Ayvo

Mxrly -b2b- Nuh

So & So

Quinlo

Emerging from France, Hol is making waves in the dubstep scene with his high-energy, genre-pushing productions. Known for standout tracks like \"Somewhere\" and his collaboration with Subtronics on \"Mind Pluck,\" Hol! is carving his place in electronic music, with support from heavyweights like Four Tet, Fred again.., and Skrillex at Coachella 2023, signaling his rise as a leading force in the genre.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-18.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.

