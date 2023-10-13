Hol
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
Main Room:
John Gang -b2b- Ecka -b2b- Cold Turkey
Hol, a groundbreaking dubstep artist, has been taking the electronic music scene by storm with his innovative, bass-heavy soundscapes. With his recent release captivating audiences at Coachella thanks to renowned artists Four Tet and Skrillex, Hol! is quickly becoming a household name. Combining a passion for experimental sound design with an innate ability to captivate listeners, Hol! is undoubtedly the next big name in the world of dubstep & riddim.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-12.html
dubstep. riddim.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15, $20, $25 limited advance;
$30 after;
$30 door.
