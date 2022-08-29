Hoodslam: Eutopagasm: Cosmic Cosplay Convergence
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
HOODSLAM: EUTOPAGASM: COSMIC COSPLAY CONVERGENCE
Featuring:
Dark Sheik
The Stoner Brothers
Brittany Wonder
D Rogue
Anton Voorhees
Intergalactic Tag Team Champions Matt Carlos & Joe DeSoul
Broseph Joe Brody
And many many more!
A Cosmic Cosplay Convergence Crossover! Pro Wrestling Rated R / Hoodslam collides with the cosplay antics of Sexy GoodTime Wrestle Show to bring a costumed combat iconoclast!
The accidental phenomenon returns!
If You Have Never Attended A Hoodslam Before, Heed This Caution: You may not survive the experience. Your body and/or mind may prove incapable of handling the sensations that will reverberate throughout.
This is not a concert. This is not a wrestling show. This is Hoodslam. This is Real.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-28a.html
Watch and listen:
Hoodslam: Riot: https://youtu.be/ZuLOMxLMqiE
Hoodslam: https://youtu.be/eghnb6yG8Ds
wrestling. cosplay.
4pm - 9pm.
21+ with ID.
$30.
https://twitter.com/hoodslam
Info
credits