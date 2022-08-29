HOODSLAM: EUTOPAGASM: COSMIC COSPLAY CONVERGENCE

Featuring:

Dark Sheik

The Stoner Brothers

Brittany Wonder

D Rogue

Anton Voorhees

Intergalactic Tag Team Champions Matt Carlos & Joe DeSoul

trew

Broseph Joe Brody

And many many more!

A Cosmic Cosplay Convergence Crossover! Pro Wrestling Rated R / Hoodslam collides with the cosplay antics of Sexy GoodTime Wrestle Show to bring a costumed combat iconoclast!

The accidental phenomenon returns!

If You Have Never Attended A Hoodslam Before, Heed This Caution: You may not survive the experience. Your body and/or mind may prove incapable of handling the sensations that will reverberate throughout.

This is not a concert. This is not a wrestling show. This is Hoodslam. This is Real.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-28a.html

Watch and listen:

Hoodslam: Riot: https://youtu.be/ZuLOMxLMqiE

Hoodslam: https://youtu.be/eghnb6yG8Ds

wrestling. cosplay.

4pm - 9pm.

21+ with ID.

$30.

https://twitter.com/hoodslam