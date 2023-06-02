Sam Khandaghabadi presents

HOODSLAM: THE LAST TIME WE WERE HAPPY TOGETHER

Special hosts:

Veda Scott

Wonder Dave

Featuring:

Speedball Mike Bailey

trew

The Last Spinebender Kenny K

Russian Dynamite Masha Slamovich

D Rogue

The Rabit with a Habit Drugz Bunny

Doc Atrocity

Nurse Ratchet

Dark Sheik

Macdaddy M Y L O

James C

Vipress

El Chupacabra

Anton Voorhees

Richard Shhhnary

Sweet Boone and his demon dog Lil BJ

The Stoner Brothers

Intergalactic Tag Team Champions The Lost Treasures Matt Carlos & Joe DeSoul

Squaaad member Hip Hop Harry former understudy of Da Squaaad Zo

13 years of delivering that sweet Hoodslam style like only we can. #dontbringyourfnkids, Wrestling Rated R!

Before we enter dark days, join the blissfully unaware accidental phenomenon for The Last Time we'll be happy together. Eras end and even the sun goes down.

Speedball Mike Bailey makes their debut against The Last Spinebender Kenny K!

Also making their debut, Russian Dynamite Masha Slamovich!

Kenny K's fellow Squaaadmate D-Rogue takes on the Rabit with a Habit Drugz Bunny!

In the face of impending danger that only he can see, Doc Atrocity employs his strategy of love to sway Nurse Ratchet back under his cyborg wing, hoping to attain an important piece in the mysterious and deadly game soon to unfold. His guilt for opening the rift in reality after the sentient atomic bomb he created detonated itself at \"Hoodslam: Forbidden Backdoor\" has made him desperate for salvation and redemption. It is this desperation that will cause him to overlook the obvious flaws in his strategy; the mistake he never would have made before he stumbled back on the path to humanity. It looms over him like the blade of a guillotine, but it's not his head on the block, it's his heart.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/02-05a.html

Watch and listen:

Entertania Xii Highlights: https://youtu.be/-Bttl4d0B3c

Hoodslam: https://youtu.be/eghnb6yG8Ds

4pm - 8pm.

21+ with ID.

$30 advance;

$40 day of show.

