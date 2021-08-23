HOODSLAM: THE RETURN

Wrestlers:

Anton Voorhees

Brittany Wonder

Cereal Man

Dark Sheik

Best Athlete in the East Bay Golden Fannypack Champion, D Rogue

trew

Hip Hop Harry

Juice Lee

Kenny K

Matt Carlos

Shakira Spears

The Stoner Brothers

And of course the monster atop mount Hoodslam... the Beast who Holds the Golden Gig:

El Chupacabra

The accidental phenomenon returns!

If You Have Never Attended A Hoodslam Before, Heed This Caution: You may not survive the experience. Your body and/or mind may prove incapable of handling the sensations that will reverberate throughout.

This is not a concert. This is not a wrestling show. This is Hoodslam. This is Real.

After the longest of hiatuses, we're Back! Much planning is being done still in secret!, but here's some tasty treats to satiate your Hoodslam hunger while we continue preparing this feast for the senses.

These competitors - and Many More - have been plucked by fate. Now they REbegin their journey on the chessboard of life that is the squared circle wrestling ring.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/08-22a.html

Watch and listen:

Hoodslam: Entertania VII: http://youtu.be/m_e7ZpunbXY

wrestling.

6pm - 9pm.

21+ with ID.

$30.