Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

HOT GIRL SUMMER: MEGAN & NICKI DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

DJ Parks

DJ Bit

Hosted by:

Harley Evans

trew

Here's Something For The Hotties! It's time to reclaim your Hot Girl Summer.

Bring your Extra summer outfits, attitude, twerk game, and all your Bffs for this dance party tribute to Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj! Plus dance to club bangers from Doja Cat, Cardi B, Saweetie, Lizzo, Bia, Sza, Latto, Ariana Grande, City Girls, Flo Milli, Renni Rucci, Tokyo Jetz, Qveen Herby, Kash Doll, Iamdochie, Ashniko, and more!

Experience:

• Take part in the Miss Hot Girl Summer Twerking Contest with cash prizes $$$

• Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion music video projections

• Take a photo with Nicki and Megan standees

• Summer pool floaties

• Glitter balloon decorations

• And more surprises!

Attire: Matching activewear sets, cropped tank tops, neon swimwear, colorful sneakers, rib-knit tank dressers, square-toe kitten heels, or whatever you feel like!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-29.html

hiphop. rap.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.