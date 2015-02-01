Hot Rocks – Canada’s Tribute to the Rolling Stones

<p align='LEFT'> <span style='font-size: medium;'>This is the only Rolling Stones tribute band in Canada that can actually say they look like the Rolling Stones. When performing on stage their lead singer (Robert Wotherspoon) could be mistaken for Mick Jagger. </span></p>

<p>He looks that much like the real deal. They have performed internationally. Their on stage energy, along with frequent costume changes reflects the many stages of the Rolling Stones musical history in an impressive show.</p>

<p>They play all the classics like Jumping Jack Flash, Brown Sugar, slow love songs like Wild Horses and Ruby Tuesday. It’s not just the singer that looks the part, the rest of the band have the look going on as well!</p>

<p>Check out their website at… www.mickjagger.ca</p>

<p>Hot Rocks is a Toronto based Rolling Stones Tribute Band “Hot Rocks is one of the best Rolling Stones Tribute Shows out there. …. and are ‘a total experience” Toronto Star www.hotrocks.ca</p>

<p>Tickets $27, Group of 4 tickets $100</p>

